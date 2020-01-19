Tunnel toll e-payments resume

The e-Payment facilities for all nine manual toll lanes of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, including that of Octopus and credit cards, will resume full operation from 7am tomorrow after repairs and testing were completed, the Transport Department announced today.

The tunnel's facilities were seriously damaged last November and the tunnel was temporarily closed for urgent repair work and reopened to traffic on the 27th of that month.

As the "stop-and-go" e-Payment facilities and related systems at toll booths were still under repair and could not be used when the tunnel was reopened, motorists needed to pay the toll in cash or by using hand-held Octopus card machines.

The Transport Department said it will continue to closely monitor the manual toll collection's operation with the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the tunnel operator.