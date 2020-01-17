Patrick Nip visits ethnic minorities

Mr Nip presents the shop-owner with a Chinese New Year gift pack while visiting a restaurant run by ethnic minorities.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (third right) visits an activity centre for ethnic minorities in Yau Tsim Mong District.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today toured an activity centre for ethnic minorities in the Yau Tsim Mong District.

Mr Nip first met representatives of the ethnic minority community there to discuss matters concerning support for ethnic minorities as well as district and community issues.

He learnt that there were about 53,000 ethnic minorities living in the district, topping all districts in terms of numbers.

A Working Group on Ethnic Affairs was set up years ago in the district where career talks, exhibitions and language courses have been held to encourage and promote their integration in society.

Mr Nip said the Government is committed to eliminating racial discrimination and promoting equal opportunities for ethnic minorities.

“Since the establishment of a steering committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs in mid-2018, an array of strengthening measures for ethnic minorities have been rolled out, covering areas such as education, employment, social welfare and social integration.

“We will consult the Panel on Constitutional Affairs of the Legislative Council in February on the key features of the improved Guidelines on Promotion of Racial Equality, for application to all government bureaus and departments, as well as related organisations providing services for ethnic minorities.”

Mr Nip also noted that, in response to the needs of the grassroots and underprivileged people, the Chief Executive announced a package of 10 new livelihood initiatives early this week, to provide them with better protection and alleviate their livelihood pressures.

In light of the community’s concerns about the cluster of pneumonia cases detected in Wuhan, Mr Nip briefed the ethnic minorities on the Government’s surveillance and preventive measures.

Mr Nip then visited an activity centre for ethnic minorities and a restaurant they operate.

He chatted with them to learn about their daily life, needs and problems encountered.

Appealing to them to maintain strict personal, food and environmental hygiene, Mr Nip handed them promotional leaflets and cleansing packs.

He also brought them Chinese New Year gifts and extended holiday greetings.