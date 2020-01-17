Vacant school sites report updated

The Planning Department today updated the report of vacant school premises (VSP) sites reviewed under the Central Clearing House (CCH) mechanism.

The report updated the list of VSP sites reviewed under the CCH mechanism, their recommended long-term uses in planning terms, contacts of the managing parties and the status of sites up to mid-2019.

In recent years, the department has successfully reviewed the long-term uses for 233 VSP sites.

Nearly 80%, or 180 sites, are recommended for retaining their government, institution or community use.

About 10%, or 26 sites, are recommended for residential use, and 14 of these sites, are recommended for public housing development.

For the remaining 27 sites, which are former village schools in the New Territories located in village areas, they are recommended for retaining their uses as village type development, rural use, open space, etc.

As at the end of June 2019 and out of the 233 reviewed VSP sites, there are 43 sites on private land and their utilisation generally depends on private owners' initiatives having regard to the applicable uses in statutory planning terms and lease conditions.

For the 190 VSP sites on government land or private land to be surrendered to the Government, 144 sites of these have been or will be put to long-term use in accordance with the recommendations under the CCH mechanism, or have been or will be put to short-term use pending implementation of the long-term use.

Another 39 sites pending implementation of long-term use are available for application by non-governmental organisations or social enterprises for community, institutional or non-profit making use on a short-term basis.

People can contact relevant managing parties for the latest information on these sites.

Click here for the report.