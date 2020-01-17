Tuen Ma Line Phase 1 to open

The Tuen Ma Line Phase 1 will be commissioned on February 14, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan announced today.

Speaking to reporters in the morning, Mr Chan said that three new stations under the Shatin to Central Link Project, namely Hin Keng Station, Diamond Hill Station Extension as well as Kai Tak Station, will be put into operation.

He said the train frequency at peak hours will be 3.5 minutes, adding the journey from Tai Wai Station to Diamond Hill Station Extension will take nine minutes, which is eight minutes faster than the current travel time.

“The Transport Department has arranged with all related public transport operators to enhance connecting services and there will be preferential treatment in terms of fare adjustment for those who are connecting between their residence to the railway station through other public transport services,” he added.

As for Hung Hom Station, Mr Chan said the Mass Transit Railway Corporation’s team and its consultants and contractors are working hard to expedite the improvement work.

“The target to have the Tai Wai Station to Hung Hom Station (section) being fully commissioned is by the end of 2021.

“And of course, we would love to have it commissioned earlier but it all depends on how smooth the progress is.”