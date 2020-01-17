Surveillance boost for Wuhan cases

In view of the latest situation and risk assessment concerning the Wuhan pneumonia cases, the Centre for Health Protection has enhanced surveillance and revised its reporting criteria for severe respiratory diseases associated with a novel infectious agent.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan gave the remarks today, noting that while no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission had been identified so far, the possibility of limited human-to-human transmission could not be ruled out.

“Therefore, we have to be on guard and also maintain high vigilance, not only our health department and the Hospital Authority, but also everybody in Hong Kong.

“The Centre for Health Protection has expanded the scope of surveillance to include not only those who come back from Wuhan, but those who have visited hospitals in the Mainland. This is a new reporting criteria."

Prof Chan further explained that the Department of Health issued letters to doctors and private hospitals to inform them of the revised reporting criteria.

“As far as the control measures adopted at the boundary are concerned, we have already strengthened all measures at the boundary checkpoints including temperature screenings on all incoming travellers, in particular at the arrival gate in the airport where the passenger from Wuhan arrived, as well as the Express Rail Link station.

“Everyone who comes from Wuhan would have their temperature checked by handheld infrared thermometers.

“Other than temperature checks, we have also made in-flight announcements as well as at the lobby of the Express Rail Link station and handed out pamphlets to remind travellers of the situation and health advice.”