Disease prevention meeting held

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today convened the second Steering Committee meeting in accordance with the Serious Response Level under the Preparedness & Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance.

In response to the information acquired by the Hong Kong Government delegation upon their working visit in Wuhan, and the latest development relating to pneumonia cases with the novel coronavirus, the meeting assessed the risk and reviewed prevention and control measures to prepare to cope with the latest public health challenge.

​Prof Chan said currently, no severe pneumonia case infected with the novel coronavirus has been detected in Hong Kong.

The latest investigation results announced by the Mainland authorities showed that no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission had been identified so far, she added.

“However, the possibility of limited human-to-human transmission could not be ruled out.

“We note that confirmed pneumonia cases infected by novel coronavirus have been detected in other countries. In view of a great volume of passenger flow in Hong Kong, the Government has to respond quickly in case there is a relevant imported case.”

The health chief also reminded various departments to be well prepared.

At the meeting, Centre for Health Protection and Hospital Authority representatives reported on the latest situation, risk assessment and the actions taken, while representatives of the other bureaus and departments reported on the progress of various prevention and control measures adopted under the Preparedness & Response Plan.

Prof Chan said a large volume of incoming and outgoing visitors is expected during the Lunar New Year Spring Festival, and Hong Kong is now in the influenza season.

These increase the risk of importing and spreading the disease in the community, and various departments have enhanced prevention and control measures accordingly, she added.