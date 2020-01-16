Gov’t disagrees with DC motion

The Government today said it disagrees with the impromptu motion moved by the Central & Western District Council against Police and the Commissioner of Police.

The motion made unfounded allegations against Police, it said.

The Government added that it attaches great importance to the views of the District Councils, noting that department heads attend District Council meetings in person to listen to their views.

The Commissioner of Police attended the Central & Western District Council meeting today and answered questions raised by council members.

However, the Government disagrees with the council's impromptu practice as well as the stance of the motion, and therefore all government members in attendance walked out of the meeting.