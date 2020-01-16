Japan infection case monitored

The Centre for Health Protection has been closely monitoring a new confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in Japan.

According to information from the Japanese health authorities, the case involved a patient in his thirties, who is a resident of Kanagawa, Japan.

He had travelled to Wuhan, Hubei Province, developed a fever on January 3, returned to Japan on January 6 and sought medical attention the same day.

The man was admitted to a local hospital on January 10 and was discharged yesterday, the same day he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the patient, he did not visit the Hua Nan Seafood Market in Wuhan but had contact with a pneumonia patient while there.

In view of the latest situation and risk assessment, the centre will enhance surveillance of suspected cases and revise the reporting criteria for severe respiratory disease associated with a novel infectious agent.

Medical practitioners should make a report to the centre if they encounter a patient with fever and acute respiratory illness, or pneumonia, and who, within 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms, had visited Wuhan regardless of whether they had paid a visit to wet markets or seafood markets there, or a medical hospital on the Mainland, or had close contact with a confirmed novel coronavirus case while being symptomatic.

Travellers who arrive in Hong Kong via the two daily high-speed trains with stops in Wuhan and fulfil the reporting criteria, will be immediately referred to public hospitals for isolation, treatment and follow-up.