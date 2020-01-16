2 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted two patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

They presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the two female patients, aged one and 34, are being treated at Princess Margaret and Tuen Mun hospitals.

Currently, six patients are still under isolation and in stable condition.

No patients have been confirmed for infection of novel coronavirus in public hospitals.