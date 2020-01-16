Nov goods exports dip 1.3%

The volume of Hong Kong’s total goods exports in November 2019 decreased 1.3% year-on-year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods imports dropped 5.9% compared to the same period last year.

Goods exports prices dipped 0.2% while those of goods imports increased 0.1%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of goods exports increased 1.2% in the three-month period ending November 2019 compared with the preceding three months, while that of goods imports fell 1.7%.

Comparing the first 11 months of 2019 with the same period in 2018, the volume of goods exports dropped 5.8%, while that of goods imports fell 8.1%.

Both prices of goods exports and imports increased 1.3% in the same period.