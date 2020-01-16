Meeting on Wuhan cases held

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today convened an expert meeting and listened to a report by a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation that visited Wuhan.

The delegation travelled to Wuhan on January 13 to participate in a two-day working visit arranged by the National Health Commission (NHC).

They took part in a seminar arranged by the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control & Prevention to learn more about the prevention and control of pneumonia cases infected with the novel coronavirus and exchanged views with experts at national, provincial and municipal levels.

Moreover, they visited the BSL-3 laboratory of the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control & Prevention to understand its emergency response work, disease surveillance and scientific research.

At the meeting held this morning, they gave an account of the information acquired during the visit, including the latest situation of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, prevention and control measures as well as clinical management.

Prof Chan said that the Hong Kong SAR Government has immediately boosted local prevention and control measures since receiving the NHC notification on December 31.

Such measures include enhancing health surveillance at boundary control points and adding the severe respiratory disease associated with a novel infectious agent into the Prevention & Control of Disease Ordinance as a notifiable infectious disease.

She said: “In light of the newly acquired information, I have, once again, invited local experts to make the latest assessment in order to stay alert, get well-prepared and make prompt responses when necessary.”

Prof Chan also thanked the NHC and relevant Hubei Province and Wuhan authorities, adding the visit significantly enhanced the SAR Government’s understanding of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, which would support the implementation of better prevention and control measures in Hong Kong.