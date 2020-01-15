4 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted four patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

They presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients, two males and two females aged between two and 68, are being treated at Queen Mary, Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole, North District and Queen Elizabeth hospitals.

Currently, seven patients are still under isolation and in a stable condition, and no patients are confirmed for novel coronavirus infection.

The authority has enhanced laboratory surveillance since January 13 to identify early severe community-acquired pneumonia associated with novel coronavirus.

Regardless of the patients’ travel history, testing would also be offered for pneumonia cases with unknown causes while not responding to treatment in three days, requiring intensive care, occurring in clusters or involving healthcare workers.