Gov’t responds to NGO report

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today reiterated that foreign organisations should not interfere in the city’s internal affairs.

The Hong Kong SAR Government issued the statement in response to media enquiries concerning parts of a Human Rights Watch report related to Hong Kong.

The statement said since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law. The “one country, two systems” principle has been fully and successfully implemented.

The SAR Government said it will continue to implement the “one country, two systems” principle resolutely in accordance with the Basic Law.

The statement also said safeguarding human rights and freedoms is a constitutional duty of the SAR Government. Article 4 of the Basic Law stipulates that the HKSAR shall safeguard the rights and freedoms of the residents of the HKSAR and of other persons in the region in accordance with law.

Human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation, in addition to the Basic Law. The SAR Government attaches great importance to human rights and freedoms and is determined to safeguard them.

On the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Chief Executive announced on September 4, 2019 that the SAR Government would formally withdraw the bill when the Legislative Council resumed business.

The Secretary for Security withdrew the bill at the LegCo meeting on October 23.

The statement noted that from June 2019 until now, there have been over 1,200 public demonstrations, processions and public meetings in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, many ended in violent and illegal confrontations, seriously endangering personal safety, public order and public safety.

In fact, the report also mentioned various violent acts committed by protesters, such as throwing petrol bombs, setting roadblocks on fire and attacking other people.

In response, Police have been carrying out enforcement actions in strict accordance with the law in order to protect life and property and restore order to society.

If members of the public could express their views in a peaceful and rational manner, there would be no need for Police to use any force.

As for constitutional development, universal suffrage of “one person, one vote” for selecting the Chief Executive and electing all members of LegCo is enshrined as an ultimate aim in the Basic Law.

To achieve this aim, the community needs to engage in dialogues, premised on the legal basis and under a peaceful atmosphere with mutual trust to narrow differences and attain a consensus agreeable to all sides.

The statement added the SAR Government will assess the situation carefully and take forward constitutional development in accordance with the Basic Law and the relevant interpretation and decisions of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

As a matter of fact, the SAR Government took forward constitutional development in accordance with law between 2013 and 2015, and put forward a practicable proposal for selecting the Chief Executive by universal suffrage, but the proposal was vetoed by LegCo members who claimed to strive for democracy.