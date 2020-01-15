LNY fireworks cancelled
Having regard to public safety, the Lunar New Year fireworks display has been cancelled, the Government announced today.
The display was originally scheduled to be held at Victoria Harbour on January 26.
Speaking to the media after attending today’s Legislative Council meeting, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the Government has made an overall assessment of the present environment and decided to cancel the display based on public safety concerns.