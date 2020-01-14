Michael Wong tours SG projects

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (centre) visits a private residential project to see how five historic buildings are being preserved during the modular integrated construction process.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today met senior government officials in Singapore and visited development projects adopting the modular integrated construction (MiC) method.

In the morning, Mr Wong visited a private high-rise development project using MiC modules in the Little India area.

He was briefed on the project design and the construction process, particularly the experience of transporting, lifting and installing large modular units in the busy city centre.

Mr Wong then met Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and Urban Redevelopment Authority Chief Executive Officer Lim Eng Hwee to discuss land use planning, urban development and urban renewal issues.

The development chief was given an overview by the authority’s officials on the Master Plan 2019, which sets out the land use plan for Singapore's development over the next 10 to 15 years.

He was also briefed on how Singapore adopts innovative technology to facilitate its urban planning process.

Mr Wong also toured the Singapore City Gallery which showcases the country's development story over the past 50 years.

During a lunch hosted by the Minister for National Development, Mr Wong briefed him on Hong Kong’s latest developments.

In the afternoon, he visited a private residential project under construction to learn about the project design and details of the conservation of five historic buildings during the construction process.

The project consists of two 56-storey towers and will become the tallest MiC buildings in the world when completed.

Mr Wong also viewed an integrated construction and prefabrication hub to see how different processes of manufacturing prefabricated construction units are consolidated in a single multi-storey factory to optimise land use.

He also paid a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong.