3 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted three patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

They presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients, two males and a female aged between 16 and 34, are in a stable condition and being treated at Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth and United Christian hospitals.

The patients had not visited any wet markets in Wuhan before the onset of symptoms.

Public hospitals have reported 71 such cases to the Department of Health since December 31, of which 60 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Health Protection has been closely monitoring a new confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in Thailand reported to the World Health Organization.

According to information from the health authority of Thailand, the case involved a patient from Wuhan, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on January 8 with a high fever.

The patient was taken to a local medical institute for isolation and management and has recovered.