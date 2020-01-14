Travel authority meeting held

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (first right) attends the Travel Industry Authority’s inaugural meeting.

The Travel Industry Authority, a new statutory regulatory body, held its inaugural meeting today.

The authority promotes the integrity, competency and professionalism of travel agents, tourist guides and tour escorts through a statutory licensing and regulatory system.

It also regulates shops that inbound tour groups are arranged to patronise.

At the meeting, it approved agenda items relating to its work plan, governance framework, rules of procedures, declaration of interests mechanism and other corporate administrative matters.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said the Government attaches great importance to the healthy development of Hong Kong’s travel industry.

“The establishment of the authority marks a milestone in the industry’s development.

“We will work closely with the authority and the trade to enhance the quality of our travel industry and promote its long-term healthy development.”

The authority’s Chairman Ma Ho-fai added that it will work closely with different stakeholders in setting up a new robust regulatory regime for the travel industry.

The new regulatory body will commence a series of projects, including drafting subsidiary legislation and formulating licensing frameworks, directives, guidelines and codes of conduct to complete all preparations for the full implementation of the new regulatory regime in about two years.