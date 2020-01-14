Cash allowances to help unemployed

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Cash allowances for the unemployed and underemployed are included in the Government’s new initiatives on improving people's livelihood to help them tide over the hardship of an economic downturn.

Announcing the initiatives at a press conference today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Community Care Fund will be invited to formulate new schemes for these people.

From April this year to March 2021, those unemployed for one month or longer and have received assistance from the Working Family Allowance or Student Financial Assistance Schemes before April 1 this year, may apply for a cash assistance.

As for the underemployed, from April this year to March 2021, those eligible for the Working Family Allowance during certain months and meet the reduced monthly working hour requirement for other months may still apply for a cash allowance in the respective months.

Two allowances are for a maximum of three months.

The Community Care Fund Task Force will work out details of the schemes which are expected to commence in October at the earliest.