More help for low-income earners

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today proposed to pay the Mandatory Provident Fund contributions of those on low incomes to enhance their retirement protection.

For employees or the self-employed whose income is less than the specified minimum level of $7,100 per month, the Government will pay the 5% contributions.

The proposal will be carried out upon implementation of the eMPF Centralised Platform by the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority in 2024.

Mrs Lam also suggested to increase the number of statutory holidays from 12 to 17 days progressively, to bring it on a par with the number of public holidays.

The Government will ask the Labour Advisory Board to work out a proposal and facilitate and support its work.

Mrs Lam also said during a press conference that the Labour & Welfare Bureau will consider further improving the remuneration packages for employees under government outsourced service contracts.