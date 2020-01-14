Digital TV conversion plan set

The Government today launched the Community Care Fund Digital Television Assistance Programme to help households using analogue televisions switch to digital TV.

Speaking at a press conference in the morning, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said the Government believes that there are 80,000 households still using analogue TVs.

“We intend to provide assistance to help these households in need to shift to digital TV.

“This scheme will be targeting households which are lower-income or elderly families, so that’s why we need to engage a partner, so that we can bring this service to them.”

The programme has secured about $450 million from the Community Care Fund and will be administered by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service.

Eligible households can choose between a set-top box, a 24-inch digital TV set or a 32-inch digital TV according to their family needs.

The electrical appliances contractor will arrange one-stop services, including delivery and installation of a digital TV receiver as well as disposal of the old analogue TV set, within eight weeks after receipt of an application, Mr Yau added.

Applications for the programme will be open until July 15 of next year.

Click here for details.