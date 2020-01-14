Resources for Judiciary assured

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government has always given the Judiciary priority in resources allocation.

Mrs Lam made the statement before the Executive Council meeting this morning in response to remarks given by the Chief Justice at the opening of the legal year 2020.

“As far as the Chief Justice’s remarks yesterday, I have to say that we are facing some unprecedented challenges in dealing with a large number of people being arrested and probably also the large number of prosecutions being made, which will then be taken to the court.

“So I am extremely grateful to the Judiciary for devising various means at various levels of courts to try to speed up the court cases because we all want justice to be done effectively.”

Mrs Lam also pointed out that it has been the Government’s policy for many years to provide additional resources to the Judiciary.

“We always give the Judiciary the priority in the allocation of resources and I think for many years, the Judiciary has not been denied any additional resources that they have sought from the administration.

“We will continue to do so especially under these very special circumstances.”