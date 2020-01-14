CE on virus control measures

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Health authorities on the Mainland and in Hong Kong have established communication channels in the prevention and control of diseases, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam explained that such communication channels have been operating on many fronts concerning the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan.

“We have received information about the disease, we have received information about the genome sequencing, so that our experts could look at whether we could put in place faster systems to identify the virus.”

Mrs Lam pointed out that the Government was also invited to participate in a trip to Wuhan to understand efforts being made to deal with the situation.

With the arrangement of the National Health Commission, the Government has sent its representatives to Wuhan to examine the situation concerning the cluster of pneumonia cases, and to learn about the prevention and control measures and clinical management there.