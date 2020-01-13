Michael Wong visits Singapore

Secretary for Development Michael Wong met senior government officials in Singapore today and toured a healthcare centre project being built using the modular integrated construction method (MiC).

Mr Wong first met Building & Construction Authority Chief Executive Officer Hugh Lim to learn about the various policies rolled out by the Singapore Government to support and promote the adoption of MiC, or Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) in works projects.

Singapore has been promoting this innovative construction method since 2013 and has developed more than 50 MiC projects so far.

The development chief briefed authority officials on Hong Kong’s BEAM Plus assessment method, and found out more about the operation and effectiveness of Singapore’s Green Mark Scheme.

He also toured the revamped Zero Energy Building situated at the BCA Braddell Campus, which is retrofitted from an existing building to produce sufficient renewable energy for its daily operation, incorporating low carbon, green building technologies and innovative designs.

Mr Wong then met Housing & Development Board Deputy Chief Executive Officer Fong Chun Wah to learn more about Singapore’s implementation strategy and experiences in adopting MiC in public housing projects.

The development chief also visited a nursing home project being built using MiC modules. He received a briefing on the project design and how the concept of “factory assembly followed by on-site installation” is being applied to construct a 12-storey integrated building for healthcare purposes.

He also toured the off-site yard which supplies construction components for the project.

Mr Wong then proceeded to Jurong Port to visit a prefabrication fitting-out factory to gain a better understanding of the workflow and process of assembling free-standing integrated MiC modules.

Representatives also shared their experiences on how special traffic arrangements were made to transport large modular units to building sites for installation.