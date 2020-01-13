Asian Financial Forum opens

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (front row, centre) attends the opening session of the 13th Asian Financial Forum.

The 13th Asian Financial Forum opened today with the theme of Redefining Growth: Innovation．Breakthrough．Inclusiveness.

The two-day event, co-organised by the Government and the Trade Development Council, was attended by policymakers and financial regulators, financial and business leaders, as well as investors and entrepreneurs.

They shared their insights on how best to redefine and reshape economic growth by exploring innovations to achieve breakthroughs for the benefit of all.

Addressing the opening session, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong's financial system remains stable and remarkably successful despite the challenges of a global economic slowdown, trade disputes among major economies, geopolitical uncertainties and local issues over the past two years.

"Our core competitiveness, and our status as one of the world's premier financial centres, continues to be internationally recognised," she said.

Noting that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and the Belt & Road Initiative will ensure long-term prospects for Hong Kong's economy, she added that the city will enhance its role as the business bridge between the Mainland and the rest of the world through these two national policies.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, speaking at the keynote luncheon, highlighted Hong Kong's strengths as a global financial centre underpinned by its solid linked exchange rate system, its fully convertible currency and the free flow of capital.

He added the city would also step up efforts to capitalise on emerging opportunities from green finance and fintech, as well as the Greater Bay Area development and the Belt & Road Initiative.

Also among the highlights of the first-day programme was the luncheon keynote speech delivered by former Chair of the US Federal Reserve System Board of Governors Janet Yellen, who shared her perspectives on the policy framework of central banks and the implementation of monetary policy.

A FintechHK Start-up Salon was launched this year, featuring over 60 fintech startups showcasing their latest innovative solutions.