CE meets forum speakers

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Hungarian Foreign Affairs & Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President & Chairman Jin Liqun at Government House today.

Mrs Lam thanked them for accepting the invitation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Trade Development Council to speak at the plenary session of the 13th Asian Financial Forum themed on “Redefining Growth: Innovation．Breakthrough．Inclusiveness”.

At her meeting with Mr Szijjarto, Mrs Lam expressed her gratitude to him for supporting the Hong Kong SAR Government’s strict implementation of the “one country, two systems" principle and a high degree of autonomy.

Given that Hungary is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner in Eastern Europe and the first European country to sign an intergovernmental co-operation agreement with China on the Belt & Road Initiative, Mrs Lam said Hungary is well positioned to become a regional hub in Central and Eastern Europe under the initiative, adding that there is much room for further co-operation between Hong Kong and Hungary.

The Chief Executive said the SAR Government is committed to opening new markets for Hong Kong enterprises and professionals. She encouraged them to explore opportunities in Hungary and also welcomed companies from Hungary to make use of Hong Kong’s unique edge as the gateway to Mainland China and the Asian market.

Pointing out that Hong Kong’s startup ecosystem has skyrocketed in the past few years, Mrs Lam said the city is a particularly suitable place for young entrepreneurs from Hungary for development opportunities.

Meeting Mr Jin in the afternoon, Mrs Lam also thanked him for his support for the SAR’s active participation as a member in providing professional and financial services for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s work.

She also expressed the hope that the bank will continue to leverage on Hong Kong’s capital market, asset management professionals and variety of financial products to support its operation in project finance, bond issuance, investment, financial management and foreign exchange management.