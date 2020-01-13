1 Wuhan-related case recorded

The Hospital Authority said only Princess Margaret Hospital, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted one patient who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

The patient is a 38-year-old woman who presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

She had not visited any wet markets in Wuhan before the onset of symptoms.

Public hospitals have reported 68 such cases to the Department of Health since December 31, of which 56 have been discharged.