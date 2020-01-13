Joshua Law praises interns

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (centre) speaks to participants of a government internship scheme for students with disabilites.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today presented certificates to 35 Shine Skills Centre students who participated in a government internship scheme.

The Civil Service Bureau launched the internship scheme for students with disabilities in 2016 and has doubled the number of placements to 100 since 2018.

Mr Law said doubling the number of internship places enables more youngsters with disabilities to gain work experience in the Government, thereby strengthening their competitiveness before entering the workforce.

He added that the interns were given opportunities to take up diversified jobs having regard to their aptitude and interests, including graphic design, editing and processing databases, providing support for a sports ground and event co-ordination and support.

The 35 students receiving certificates today were assigned to 20 government bureaus and departments for internships in late 2019.

Two participants, Hugo Choi and Elvis Wong, who undertook clerical duties in the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the Environmental Protection Department respectively, also shared their internship experiences.