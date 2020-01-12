7 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted seven patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

They presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients, three males and four females aged between eight and 67, are in stable condition and being treated at Queen Elizabeth, United Christian, Queen Mary, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern, Tuen Mun and Prince of Wales hospitals.

The patients concerned had not visited any wet markets in Wuhan before the onset of symptoms.

Public hospitals have reported 67 such cases to the Department of Health since December 31. Fifty-one of these patients have been discharged.