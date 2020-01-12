Coronavirus data released

The National Health Commission (NHC) has shared the genetic sequences of the novel coronavirus associated with the cluster of pneumonia cases detected in Wuhan with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health made the announcement after it received notification from the NHC today.

It pointed out that relevant institutions have also uploaded the genetic sequences onto the public online GenBank or Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

GISAID is now cross-checking the information and will publish it upon completion.

The CHP’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch explained that it will also obtain the genetic sequences using GenBank.

It further noted that while it conducts molecular testing for a number of coronaviruses, it will develop specific tests based on the information of the new sequences.

The centre will continue to maintain close liaison with the NHC as well as the WHO and closely monitor the latest development on the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan.