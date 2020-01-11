SARG reps to visit Wuhan

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will visit Wuhan on January 13 to examine the situation concerning the cluster of pneumonia cases, the Food & Health Bureau announced today.

The bureau said with the arrangement of the National Health Commission, Dr Chui will go to Wuhan, together with representatives from the Department of Health and Hospital Authority, to learn about the prevention and control measures and clinical management there.

They will return to Hong Kong on January 14.