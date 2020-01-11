7 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted seven patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

They presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients, two males and five females aged between three and 50, are in stable condition and being treated at Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, Tseung Kwan O, Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole, Tuen Mun and Princess Margaret hospitals.

The patients concerned had not visited any wet markets in Wuhan before the onset of symptoms.

Public hospitals have reported 60 such cases to the Department of Health since December 31. Forty-six of these patients have been discharged.