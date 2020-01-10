Red travel alert issued on Iran

The Government issued a Red Outbound Travel Alert today on Iran due to the latest situation there.

It said Hong Kong people should avoid non-essential travel to the country, while those who are already there should monitor the situation, exercise caution, attend to their personal safety and avoid large gatherings.

Hong Kong residents in Iran who need assistance can call the Immigration Department at (852) 1868 or the Chinese Embassy in Iran at (98) 912-2176035.

The Security Bureau will closely monitor the situation and will issue updates through the media and the bureau's mobile app and webpage.

Hong Kong people can use the Immigration Department’s online Registration of the Outbound Travel Information service to register their contact details and itinerary when outside Hong Kong. The department will disseminate information through SMS when necessary.