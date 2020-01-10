Gov't meets new DC members

The Government had a productive exchange with new District Council members who took part in a meeting today.





Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement after chairing the meeting, noting that government officials answered the District Councillors' questions fully.

Despite only 40 District Council members joining the meeting, Mr Cheung said the participants were very enthusiastic in the discussion.

“Twenty of them had a chance to speak up and speak their heart, their mind, and we did answer them fully and satisfactorily.

“We had a very good exchange this afternoon, including a two-hour question and answer session. Only 20 minutes was spent on a very brief introduction of the work of the district councils.

“So it is a very useful, productive, I would say fertile exchange in the first place.”

Mr Cheung also noted that this was just an initial exchange between the Government and District Councils and that communication would continue.

“We will certainly continue our dialogue, our interaction with the district councils in the months to come.”