5 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority says public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted five people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

The patients presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients - one male and four females aged between three and 39 - are in stable condition and being treated at Tseung Kwan O, United Christian, Princess Margaret and Queen Mary hospitals.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring the patients’ conditions.

Public hospitals have reported 53 such cases to the department since December 31. Of these patients 31 have been discharged.