34 immigration offenders arrested

Immigration officers arrest 34 people in citywide raids targetting illegal workers from January 6 to 9.

Immigration officers arrested 25 suspected illegal workers and nine suspected employers in citywide raids from January 6 to 9.

The offenders were arrested at 31 locations including commercial buildings, a construction site, a hair salon, massage parlours, premises under renovation, restaurants, stores and a watch maintenance centre.

Two workers were holders of recognisance forms that prohibit them from accepting employment.

Another seven were suspected of possessing and using forged Hong Kong identity cards.

The department reminded employers not to hire illegal workers and warned visitors not to take up employment in Hong Kong without permission from the Director of Immigration.

Illegal immigrants or those subject to removal or deportation orders should not take up any employment or establish or join any business, it added.