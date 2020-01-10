Customs arrest fitness centre staff

Customs have smashed four fitness centres and arrested 16 people for engaging in unfair trade practices in contravention of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance in an operation over the past two months.

The arrestees, aged between 22 and 56, had allegedly engaged in aggressive commercial practices when selling fitness services involving $660,000 in service contracts.

Of them, seven are directors and seven are salespeople at the fitness centres in Mong Kok and Yau Ma Tei.

In some cases, victims were even taken to another retail shop for high-value consumption.

