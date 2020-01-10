41 civil servants arrested

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today said 41 civil servants have been arrested for suspected involvement in unlawful public activities and that 31 of them have been suspended from service.

Mr Law told reporters that in the event the civil servants are convicted by the court, then the Government would initiate disciplinary action.

“The result could be a sacking or could be a warning, depending on the severity of the punishment,” he added.

Regarding the 2019-20 civil service pay adjustment being put to the Legislative Council Finance Committee for discussion, Mr Law urged lawmakers to respect the established mechanism.

“On the Finance Committee item, it is important for us to adhere to the established mechanism. I would hope that members of LegCo will respect this and as soon as possible if they could go into detailed discussion of the item. Then we can have an early decision from LegCo.”