CE tours revitalisation projects

Mrs Lam (second left) tours the Peel Street/Graham Street Development Scheme project in Central where she is briefed on the redeveloped Graham Market.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right), accompanied by Secretary for Development Michael Wong (left), visits the preservation-revitalisation project 618 Shanghai Street in Mong Kok.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Urban Renewal Authority’s preservation-revitalisation project in Mong Kok and the Peel Street/Graham Street Development Scheme project in Central to learn about their latest developments.

Mrs Lam first visited the 618 Shanghai Street project in Mong Kok, involving 14 pre-war and post-war tenement buildings that have been turned into commercial and cultural spaces.

She toured a food court operated by a social enterprise there and learnt about how the enterprise provides training and job opportunities for the disadvantaged and disabled.

Mrs Lam then visited the Peel Street/Graham Street Development Scheme project to view the Graham Market after its redevelopment and chatted with shopkeepers there.

She expressed appreciation to the authority for its provision of a market block in which some shops are rented out to traditional industries or old brands with district characteristics to preserve the allure of the open-air market in Graham Street.

The Chief Executive said the authority has spared no effort in urban renewal.

It has also gained plenty of successful experience in heritage conservation as well as participated in building rehabilitation in recent years, she added.

Mrs Lam also expressed the hope that the Government and the authority will join hands to improve the public’s living environment.