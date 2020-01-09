Patrick Nip visits Guangzhou

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited Guangzhou, where he toured an innovative entrepreneurial base in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Upon his arrival in Guangzhou, Mr Nip visited the headquarters of the Tianhe Hong Kong & Macau Youth Association which provides support services in entrepreneurship, internship, exchanges and living to young people from Hong Kong and Macau.

He exchanged views with young Hong Kong entrepreneurs stationed there to learn about their needs in starting businesses and their plans.

Mr Nip said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been supportive of Hong Kong young people participating in the development of the bay area.

In the evening, Mr Nip attended Chic HK, a promotional event organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

He met exhibitors from Hong Kong at the event, which promotes Hong Kong brands to help the city’s enterprises enter the Mainland consumer market.

Addressing the dinner reception of the exhibition, Mr Nip expressed the hope that Hong Kong and Guangzhou could continue to leverage the advantages of both places to further propel the growth of the exhibition industry in the bay area.

Noting that Hong Kong has seen many breakthroughs in the development of the bay area in the past year, he said that since the Central Government announced the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area last February, the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area had convened two meetings in 2019.

Twenty-four measures were then announced to speed up the movement of major production factors, such as people and goods, within the bay area, and provided further facilitation for Hong Kong people developing their careers, working, studying or living in the Mainland cities of the bay area, he added.

"With the staunch support and leadership of the Central Government, the Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to collaborate closely with the People's Government of Guangdong Province and the Macao Special Administrative Region Government in various aspects to steadfastly take forward the development of the Greater Bay Area and seek more policy breakthroughs.”