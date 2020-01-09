10 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority says public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 10 people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

The patients presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients - five males and five females aged between 11 months and 66 - are in stable condition and being treated at Caritas Medical Centre, Kwong Wah, Princess Margaret, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun hospitals.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring the patients’ conditions.

Public hospitals have reported 48 such cases to the department since December 31. Twenty-five of these patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile the authority’s Central Committee on Infectious Disease & Emergency Responses held another meeting to discuss the latest progress of the cluster of cases of severe respiratory disease associated with a novel infectious agent in Wuhan.

The authority reiterated that the current stockpile of personal protection equipment is adequate for three months’ consumption. It added that it has set up hotlines for frontline staff to enquire about issues regarding the equipment and linen supply.

Regarding isolation beds, 503 isolation beds with negative pressure facilities are currently available and the present occupancy is 60%.

The authority will closely monitor the utilisation and could mobilise the other 900 isolation beds with negative pressure facilities if needed.

It will also maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and to inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information in a timely manner.