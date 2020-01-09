FEHD dismisses rumours

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department today clarified that its Internet Protocol cameras do not carry facial recognition functions or radio-frequency identification features.

The department made the statement in response to online rumours claiming that it installed the cameras with those features to collect personal data.

It said such rumours are unfounded and stressed that the cameras monitor illegal refuse blackspots to combat illegal dumping and improve environmental hygiene.

All footage will be properly kept, the department said, adding that footage without suspected cases captured will normally be deleted in about a month.