Patrick Nip inspects XRL station

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip inspected health measures adopted at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link before catching a train to Guangzhou today.

Prevention and control measures were implemented at the station's boundary control point in response to the cluster of pneumonia cases detected in Wuhan.

Mr Nip said he was glad to learn that health authorities had stepped up preventive measures and arranged body temperature checks for all inbound travellers from the two high-speed trains that stop at Wuhan.

Temperature checks were conducted using additional hand-held infrared thermometers so that timely action can be taken to follow up on any suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) has deployed additional manpower to enhance body temperature checks on other inbound travellers, hand out health information pamphlets, and answer enquiries in the station's arrival hall.

Mr Nip then proceeded to the ticketing concourse to meet MTR Corporation staff and examine their health surveillance measures.

He learnt that cleaning and disinfection had been stepped up at the station and for incoming express trains from Wuhan, and that disinfection facilities have also been set up for passengers.

He thanked the staff of relevant departments and organisations for their dedication in safeguarding the health of the public and travellers.

Mr Nip explained that the Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing, the four economic and trade offices, and the 11 liaison units in the Mainland have uploaded the latest health information on their websites and WeChat official accounts to facilitate Hong Kong residents’ access to all relevant information while they are in the Mainland.

He emphasised that relevant bureaus and departments are well prepared and ready to respond to rapid change of the virus and would provide the latest and accurate information in an open and transparent way.

He appealed to the public to maintain strict personal, food and environmental hygiene, both locally and outside of Hong Kong, adding that the CHP has set up a dedicated webpage to provide advice.