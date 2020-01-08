HK sees more crime in 2019

The Government today announced that Hong Kong recorded more crimes in the first 11 months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 and cautioned the public against turning a blind eye to rioters’ violent acts.

Speaking to legislators, Secretary for Security John Lee said that crime figures in the first half of 2019 showed a downward trend, but the numerous processions and demonstrations and rioters’ violent acts since June had led to a deterioration in the city’s law and order situation.

From January to November last year, 52,250 crimes were recorded, representing an increase of 4.2% over 50,122 crimes recorded during the same period in 2018.

The overall crime detection rate in the first 11 months of 2019 was 36.1%, lower than the rate of 42.9% during the same period in the preceding year.

Mr Lee said Police devoted considerable manpower to handle more than 1,200 public order events and rioters’ violent acts in the past six months. Routine policing work such as crime prevention and patrols was affected as a result.

Maintaining good public order relies on police officers’ efforts and citizens abiding the law, Mr Lee said.

“If members of the public turn a blind eye to violent acts of rioters and refuse to co-operate or even obstruct Police's law enforcement operations, or condone even further assaulting against police officers, deterioration in public order is the price we have to pay.”

The Security Bureau has been co-ordinating the work among disciplined services to stop violence and curb disorder, he added.