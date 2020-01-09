HA ready for Wuhan outbreak

The Hospital Authority has reviewed the response measures and allocation of resources in its seven hospital clusters in view of an outbreak of pneumonia with unknown causes in Wuhan.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told legislators that the authority’s Chief Executive chaired a meeting with the seven cluster heads after activating the Serious Response Level last week.

They discussed response measures such as monitoring the supply of personal protective equipment, deploying manpower in a timely manner, and reviewing the non-emergency service arrangement.

Prof Chan said the Cluster Chief Executives will closely monitor the service situation of each public hospital and implement a series of enhanced surveillance and infection control measures in public hospitals and clinics.

Public hospitals have adjusted their air handling equipment to achieve a higher fresh air rate in Accident & Emergency department waiting areas, as well as wheeled in mobile high efficiency particulate air filter units to augment the total air change rates there.

Laboratory testing services have also been enhanced to obtain testing results as soon as possible.

More stringent infection control measures, including restrictions on visiting arrangements, are enforced in public hospitals.

The authority will closely monitor the utilisation of isolation beds in the seven clusters and arrange bed deployment in a timely manner, Prof Chan added.