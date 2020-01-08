Student grant plans set

The Education Bureau today issued a circular memorandum to secondary day schools, primary schools and kindergartens, announcing arrangements for the provision of the Student Grant to day school students in the 2019-20 school year.

As part of the $19.1 billion relief measures announced by the Financial Secretary in August 2019, a one-off student grant of $2,500 for secondary day school, primary school and kindergarten students will be provided in the 2019-20 school year.

The measure aims to alleviate parents' financial burden by defraying educational expenses.

The provision was approved by the Legislative Council Finance Committee on December 6, 2019. It is estimated to benefit 900,000 students in the city.

The grant is non-means-tested. All students who, as of the date of application, study in secondary day schools, primary schools and special schools as well as kindergartens offering local or non-local curriculum in Hong Kong, are eligible for the grant.

Students of evening schools or private studies, holders of student visas for entry into Hong Kong for studies and holders of a form of recognisance issued by the Immigration Department are ineligible.

Schools can collect application forms at the respective regional education offices from tomorrow, while special child care centres and the Vocational Training Council can collect application forms at the bureau's Special Duties office.

After parents have completed the forms, schools must verify the students’ status and submit applications to the bureau on or before February 14.

The subsidy is expected to be disbursed six weeks after applications are received.

As the Chief Executive proposed in the 2019 Policy Address, the provision of the Student Grant will be regularised starting from the 2020-21 school year.