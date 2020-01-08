CS inspects airport

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (back row, second right) inspects the prevention and control measures adopted at the Hong Kong International Airport.

In response to the cluster of pneumonia cases detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today inspected prevention and control measures adopted at the Hong Kong International Airport.

At the gate of a flight from Wuhan, Mr Cheung observed officers of the Port Health Division of the Centre for Health Protection as they used thermal imaging systems to screen arriving passengers' body temperature.

He was also briefed on the airport’s enforcement of prevention and control measures.

Mr Cheung stressed that whilst no serious Wuhan-related pneumonia cases have been detected in the city, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has strengthened prevention and control measures on all fronts including enhancing health screening at all boundary control points.

He added that at an earlier inter-departmental action task force meeting under his chairmanship, he instructed relevant government departments to stay vigilant and step up cleaning efforts at public facilities under their purview.

Mr Cheung also called on the public to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene.

Those with respiratory illnesses are advised to wear surgical masks, avoid going to crowded places and seek medical advice as soon as possible.