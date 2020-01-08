Protective gear supply adequate

The supply of personal protective equipment such as gowns and masks in public hospitals and clinics is adequate, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Prof Chan told reporters that the Hospital Authority and the Department of Health's stock of protective gowns and masks can last for about three months.

“They are continuing their communication with the suppliers so that when there is a need, there will be adequate supply.”

She also advised travellers to follow the department's health advice.

“As far as the travel alert is concerned, the Centre for Health Protection has given some advice and the advice was put on the Security Bureau’s Outbound Travel Alert webpage so that if people want to travel to Wuhan or other places, they would have to take some precautions such as enhancing their own personal hygiene.”