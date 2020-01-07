9 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority says public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted nine people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

The patients presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients - five males and four females aged between six and 49 - are in stable condition and being treated in isolation at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole, Prince of Wales, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern, Queen Elizabeth and Yan Chai hospitals.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring the patients’ conditions.

Public hospitals have reported 30 such cases to the department since December 31. Thirteen of these patients have been discharged.