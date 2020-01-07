CE to meet liaison chief

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will meet Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong Luo Huining later this week.

Speaking to reporters ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she welcomed the appointment of Mr Luo and confirmed that they are scheduled to meet this week.

“I am sure that we could work together in strict accordance with the implementation of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law to ensure the continued stability of Hong Kong, especially after the seven months of social unrest that have caused society very major concern.”