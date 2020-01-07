Gov’t supports district councils

The Government will offer district councils, regardless of their political make-up, the same level of support, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam told reporters that district councils are important components in Hong Kong’s political structure.

“They are there to provide us with advice, I hope pertinent advice on district affairs, and also to look after some district minor works and community participation projects.

“So we will offer to the district councils, regardless of their political make-up, whatever support that we used to have.”

Mrs Lam also pointed out that the Government invited the new councillors to a briefing.

“So the extension or the invitation sent out by the Chief Secretary for Administration is part of that established practice, especially to give new District Council members a good briefing on the roles and functions of the district councils and how we intend to co-operate with them in future.

“It’s of course a pity that I notice that many District Council members belonging to some political parties or groups have said in public that they will not attend this briefing.

“I hope they will change their mind, because this is a briefing for us to give them information and also to listen to what they have to tell us.”

Mrs Lam explained that she is happy to find a suitable way to listen to views from district councils when she compiles her Policy Address, adding she will consider extending lunch or dinner invitations to District Council chairmen to have more informal interactions with them.

The Chief Secretary, principal officials, department heads and regular representatives of relevant departments at the District Council level will also continue to meet and work with the members in the coming years, she added.

When asked about a reception hosted at Government House, Mrs Lam said it was held to express the Government’s appreciation to the then-incumbent District Council members who were going to retire or those who did not consider it necessary to contest again.

“The target guests invited to the Government House reception were retirees, they were going to step down from the District Council, and myself and my principal officials thought it was a good idea for us to personally thank them for their support in the last four years.”